Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.18. 41,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

