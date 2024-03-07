Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.15. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

