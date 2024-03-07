Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Shares of DRI opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

