Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.23. 693,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day moving average is $383.16.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

