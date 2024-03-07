DigiByte (DGB) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 15% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $242.16 million and $11.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,165.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00639409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128315 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00055229 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008209 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00214229 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00055440 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00158353 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,871,186,045 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
