Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.19

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 97610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,834,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,262 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
