Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 517,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,300. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.