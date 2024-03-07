DIMO (DIMO) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $42.97 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,349,446.42580724 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.50547412 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,754,874.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

