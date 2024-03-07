Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.89

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 13571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,701 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

