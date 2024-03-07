Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 260.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PLOW opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 122.92%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

