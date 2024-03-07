Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 924 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

DFH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,359. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

