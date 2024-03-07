DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DURECT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

