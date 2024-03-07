e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $207.07 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.