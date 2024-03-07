Earnest Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $253.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $255.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

