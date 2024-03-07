Earnest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,859 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.28. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

