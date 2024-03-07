Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $222.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

