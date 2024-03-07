Earnest Partners LLC Takes $42,000 Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of PHIN opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

