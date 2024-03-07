Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ESTC opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.54 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,847,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

