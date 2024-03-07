Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick Sells 1,441 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$21,432.28.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.39. 122,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,277. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

