Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$774,608.64 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
TSE:EFN opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Fleet Management
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.