Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$774,608.64 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64.

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.10. The firm has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

