ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.59 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $137.56 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015933 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00023709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.10 or 0.99923499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00153623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04905279 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,646.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

