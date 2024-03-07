Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,529,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,559,000 after buying an additional 573,307 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 257,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 206,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $109.80 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

