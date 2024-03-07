Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $55.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Enbridge stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.