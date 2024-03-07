Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Enhabit updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.430 EPS.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 579,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

