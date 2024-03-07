Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

