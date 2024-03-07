EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $255.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001309 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,323,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,329,840 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

