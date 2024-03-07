EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$102.50 Average PT from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James increased their target price on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark increased their target price on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

EQB stock opened at C$84.00 on Thursday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$53.86 and a 12 month high of C$97.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

