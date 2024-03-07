Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%.
View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
EGLE opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $63.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bulk Shipping
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.