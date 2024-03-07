Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

