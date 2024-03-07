Eric Joseph Williams Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Huntington National Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

