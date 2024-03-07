EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 2,093 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,113.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,316,206 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,505 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $15,621.90.

EVCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

