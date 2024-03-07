Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $251.25 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $259.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

