Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Relx by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

