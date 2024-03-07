Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.