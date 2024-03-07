Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,050 shares of company stock worth $11,733,034. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

