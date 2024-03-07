Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

