Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mosaic by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.