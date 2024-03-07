Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

