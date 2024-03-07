Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

