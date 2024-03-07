Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,263 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $3,501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $8.94 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

