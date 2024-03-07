Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $40,150.00 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $12,753.92.
Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 26,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,287. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
