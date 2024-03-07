Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $40,150.00 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 19th, David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $12,753.92.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 26,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,287. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

