FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FB Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FB Financial by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.