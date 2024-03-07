First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,866 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 2,062,332 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

