First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,053. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.