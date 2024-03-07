First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 953,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

