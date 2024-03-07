First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 687 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

EFV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 1,868,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

