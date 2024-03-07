First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

VTWG traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.35. 11,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

