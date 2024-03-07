First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Eric Richard Hartman Sells 1,474 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FWRG stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 55,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $20,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

