First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 257,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

