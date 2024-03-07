Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,522. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,568 shares of company stock worth $1,710,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.