Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

